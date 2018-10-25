  • search

Who are these disqualified 18 AIADMK MLAs?

By
    Chennai, Oct 25: Madras High Court upheld Tamil Nadu speaker's decision disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs. Tamil Nadu Speaker had disqualified 18 September 18, 2017.

    Justice M Sathyanarayanan, Supreme Court-appointed third judge ruled in favour of the  Madras High Court.

    Reacting to the verdict TTV Dhinakaran, said, "We will discuss with rest of the MLAs, see, read and then decide the future course of action. This verdict will only bring our party workers, MLAs together."

    Eighteen dissident AIADMK MLAs belonging to the T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction were disqualified from their posts after they had withdrawn support to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

    Now, byelections are imminent in 18 Tamil Nadu constituencies.

    The disqualified MLAs are:

    Thanga Tamilselvan (Andipatti)

    R. Murugan (Harur)

    Cho. Mariappan Kennedy (Manamadurai)

    Dr. K. Kathikamu (Periyakulam)

    C. Jayanthi Padmanabhan (Gudiyattam)

    P. Palaniappan (Pappireddipatti)

    V. Senthil Balaji (Aravakurichi)

    Dr. S. Muthiah (Paramakudi)

    P. Vetrivel (Perambur)

    N.G. Parthiban (Sholingar)

    M. Kothandapani (Thiruporur)

    T.A. Elumalai (Poonamallee)

    M. Rengasamy (Thanjavur)

    R. Thangadurai (Nilakottai)

    R. Balasubramani (Ambur)

    'Ethirkottai' S.G. Subramanian (Sattur)

    R. Sundararaj (Ottapidaram)

    K. Uma Maheshwari (Vilathikulam)

