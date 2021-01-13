Who are the three directors in Tesla's new Indian subsidiary?

Karnataka SSLC, PUC board exams to be delayed, not to be held in March

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Jan 13: As Tesla has registered its Indian entity in Bengaluru it has named three directors of whom two are Indian.

Vaibhav Taneja, David Jon Feinstein and Venkatrangam Sreeram have been named as directors in its newly-registered Indian subsidiary, Tesla India Motors and Energy.

While Taneja is Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer, Feinstein is Senior Director, Global Trade and New Markets.

Sreeram is a Bengaluru entrepreneur who has co-founded automotive tech companies Xenon Automotive and ClearQuote, both of which operate in automotive aftermarket space.

This comes after ETAuto broke the news about its entry and launch plans of Model 3 on 26 December 2020. The company was incorporated on 08 January 2021 and is classified as a private subsidiary of a foreign company. It's authorized share capital is INR 15.00 lakh and the total paid-up capital is INR 1.00 lakh.

Tesla, the world's most valued automobile corporation by market cap may launch its electric sedan Model 3 in June this year. It is reported that Tesla is also looking to set-up its R&D base in India.