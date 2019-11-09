Who are the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: The verdict on the disputed 2.77 acre land at Ayodhya will be delivered today by the Supreme Court.

A long raging litigation that has been on since 1528 is expected to finally end today. The verdict is being delivered by a five judge Bench of the Supreme Court.

Who are the litigants in the case? Let us take a look:

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Historic judgment in few hours from now

On the Hindu side:

Nimrohi Akhara:

A religious denomination of sadhus, the Nimrohi Akhara had moved the Faizabad civil court in 1959 claiming ownership of the Babri Masjid structure.

Your one stop place to follow OneIndia’s extensive coverage of the Ayodhya case

Ram Lalla Virajman:

The Ram Lalla Virajman or the child deity is a legal person in this case. The deity is represented by Trilok Nath Pandey a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

All India Hindu Mahasabha:

The Mahasabha moved the Supreme Court in 2010 challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court. It sought a partial annulment of the verdict and sought that the portion of the order that ruled in favour of handing over the entire land to the Hindu be implemented.

Decoding Indian jurisprudence and how Ram Lalla became a litigant in the Ayodhya case

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas:

The Nyas is the Supreme Court of saints which has spearheaded the movement. It is a trust that the VHP formed in 1993 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The Nyas was tasked with the job of overseeing the construction of the temple.

On the Muslim side:

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board:

The Board first filed a suit in the Faizabad civil court in 1961 challenging the three pending Hindu cases. The board claims possession of the Mosque and is the lead party in the Supreme Court on the Muslim side.

Ayodhya verdict: A timeline since 1528

Mohammad Iqbal Ansari:

An independent litigant, he is the sone of the oldest litigants in the case, Mohammad Hashim Ansari. Hashim a tailor who lived a few metres away form the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was the first complainant in the case. He passed away in 2016, following which his son took over.

Central Shia Waqf Board:

In 1946 the trial court held that the Babri Masjid was Sunni property. It was claimed that Babur's Shia commander Mir Baqi had built the Mosque and not Babar, who was a Sunni. The board moved the Supreme Court ini 2017 challenging the 1946 order.

Ayodhya: 5:0, 3:2 or 4:1, why we will have a final verdict even if there is a dissent

M Siddiq and Assaad Rashidi:

He was the general secretary of the Jamiat-ul Ulema-i-HInd, Uttar Pradesh. He filed the petition on behalf of the Jamiat. Following the death of Siddiq, the Jamiat's Maulana, Ashhad Rashidi beccame the petitioner.