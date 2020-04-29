White House unfollows PM Modi 3 weeks after following him

  • search
    Washington, Apr 29: The White House on Wednesday has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, the Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in the US and the Prime Minister's office on microblogging site Twitter.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
    On April 10, the White House handle had started following Twitter handles related to India, which included PM Modi, Prime Minister's Office, President of India, the Indian Embassy in the US and the US Embassy in India among others.

    After this, the number of accounts followed by the White House was increased to 19, in which all foreign handles were seen as belonging to India.

    However, now it has apparently unfollowed all these Twitter accounts.

    As of now, the White House is following 13 Twitter handles and the account that the White House is now following is all related to the US administration and Donald Trump.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
