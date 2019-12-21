  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    While Mamata stokes a fire, Sonia Gandhi misleads people

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of "misleading" people over the amended citizenship law and equating it "falsely" with the NRC which, the Union minister pointed out, has not even been formulated as yet.

    In a statement issued by the BJP, she appealed to protestors to read the law and seek clarification if they needed one, and urged them to stay away from the forces which are "misleading" them and using "violence and spreading fear" among citizens of the country.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    "I appeal to all Indian citizens not to get into this confusion or sense of fear. The Congress and parties like the TMC, AAP and the Left are spreading fears by linking the Citizenship Amendment Act with the NRC, which is not yet formulated," Sitharaman said.

    Govt showing utter disregard for people's voices: Sonia Gandhi on anti-CAA protest

    "I appeal to every Indian not to get influenced by what the frustrated Congress, TMC, AAP and Left are doing," she added.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act does not deny citizenship to any any Indian, she said, asserting that the law has nothing to do actually with any Indian citizen.

    "It is unfortunate that Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi is misleading the people of the country over CAA and equating it falsely with NRC which is not even formulated yet," she said.

    Pluralism core strength of nation, stay united to fight divisive forces: Mamata tweets

    The Citizenship Act will give citizenship to people who fled persecution, she said, adding they had been waiting for it for 70 years.

    "It has nothing to do with existing citizens of this country," she said, asserting that when NRC process will start, it will not start without consulting the stakeholders or talking to people.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman accused sonia gandhi nrc mamata banerjee citizenship bill

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue