Which way is Rajasthan swinging

New Delhi, Dec 11: There is neck to neck fight for Rajasthan between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where it seems a hung Assembly if present trends are to be believed. If they continue for some more time and hold on.

There was a huge anti-incumbency in the state and it was predicted that the Congress will get something between 135 and 150 seats in Rajasthan. The anger against Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was making the BJP even nervous but they contested the Rajasthan election very calmly right from ticket distribution to election campaign managment.

The BJP was complimented by the Congress infighting and wrong distribution of tickets which was capitalize on by the BJP further. The election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister too have helped the BJP in Rajasthan to better its performance. No one was ready to give anything beyond 50 to the BJP.

The other important thing is though there is sizable farmers community in the state but loan waiver issue in Rajasthan could not have become an election issue. The election managers of the BJP in Rajasthan have been able to make campaign a Modi-centric campaign in the state. So the BJP managed to get out of those initial situation to this.