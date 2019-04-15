Rahul, Kejriwal spar over tie-up; but talks 'still on'

New Delhi, Apr 15: Amid a continuing blame game over seat-sharing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal on Monday engaged in a public spat, with the Congress president accusing the AAP of taking a U-turn over alliance talks and the Delhi chief minister hitting back.

The Congress chief said that while the doors of his party are open, time is running out, but Kejriwal slammed him, questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.

In a surprise offer to Arvind Kejriwal, said that they are willingly to give up four seats in the national capital for AAP to "ensure BJP's rout".

"An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted.

"Which U-turn? The conversation was still ongoing. Your tweet shows that you do not wish for the alliance. I am sorry but you are making a statement today to save the country which is facing a threat from Modi-shah duo. Unfortunately, you are helping PM Modi by distributing the anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too."

Another AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Congress on Twitter over the seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

Taking to twitter he wrote, "In Punjab, where AAP has 4 MPs and 20 MLAs, Congress doesn't want to give up a single seat in alliance.In Haryana, where Congress has only one MP, it still doesn't want to give up any seats. In Delhi, where Congress has zero MP and MLA, they want us to give them three Lok Sabha seats. Is this how seat-sharing is decided? Why don't you want to defeat BJP in other states?"

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

An alliance has been elusive so far and talks between the AAP and the Congress have floundered amid conflicting signals.