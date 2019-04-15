  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul, Kejriwal spar over tie-up; but talks 'still on'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Amid a continuing blame game over seat-sharing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal on Monday engaged in a public spat, with the Congress president accusing the AAP of taking a U-turn over alliance talks and the Delhi chief minister hitting back.

    The Congress chief said that while the doors of his party are open, time is running out, but Kejriwal slammed him, questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi

    In a surprise offer to Arvind Kejriwal, said that they are willingly to give up four seats in the national capital for AAP to "ensure BJP's rout".

    "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted.

    Doors still open for AAP, says Rahul Gandhi on alliance in Delhi

    "Which U-turn? The conversation was still ongoing. Your tweet shows that you do not wish for the alliance. I am sorry but you are making a statement today to save the country which is facing a threat from Modi-shah duo. Unfortunately, you are helping PM Modi by distributing the anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too."

    Another AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Congress on Twitter over the seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

    Taking to twitter he wrote, "In Punjab, where AAP has 4 MPs and 20 MLAs, Congress doesn't want to give up a single seat in alliance.In Haryana, where Congress has only one MP, it still doesn't want to give up any seats. In Delhi, where Congress has zero MP and MLA, they want us to give them three Lok Sabha seats. Is this how seat-sharing is decided? Why don't you want to defeat BJP in other states?"

    On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

    An alliance has been elusive so far and talks between the AAP and the Congress have floundered amid conflicting signals.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue