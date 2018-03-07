Which journalist brokered the INX Media deal in which Karti Chidambaram is an accused

Was the INX Media deal brokered by a journalist? Based on the questioning of Indrani Mukerjea, the CBI had learnt that it was a top journalist in Delhi who had introduced Karti Chidambaram to Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani in her confession statement said that she had paid a bribe of 7 lakh US dollars to Karti to get FIPB clearance for INX Media which was promoted by her and her husband Peter Mukerjea.

CBI officials probing the case say that this is one link they are studying. Karti has not admitted to it during the questioning as yet. However, it was during the probe against Indrani did this link come up. Whether the role of the journalist was only limited to introducing Indrani and Peter to Karti or was it about the entire deal is something that is under investigation, the official also said.

The Delhi based journalist was for some time associated with INX media. He, however, was asked to leave by Peter. Currently, he is working with a top newspaper in New Delhi.

Recently P Chidambaram, former union minister had denied all allegations and said that it was he who had ordered a probe into this case. In fact, it was Vir Sanghvi and other senior journalists who had complained about the same to then Information and Broadcasting Minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. The matter was then referred to P Chidambaram who ordered a probe into the case.

