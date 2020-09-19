Which 8 Indian beaches have been recommended for 'Blue Flag' eco-label for 1st time?

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 19: On the eve of International Coastal Clean-Up Day which is celebrated across 100 countries since 1986, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Friday announced at a virtual event that for the first time eight beaches of India have been recommended for the International eco-label, the Blue flag certification.

The eight beaches are Gujarat's Shivrajpur, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kerala's Kappad, Andhra Pradesh's Rushikonda, Odisha's Golden beach and Andaman and Nicobar's Radhanagar beach.

The recommendations are done by an independent national jury composed of eminent environmentalists and scientists.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar who couldn't attend the event said through a video message that the government is committed to clean the beaches across the country.

The minister said clean beaches are a testimony to good environment in coastal areas and India's many beaches are among the best in the world.

Javadekar mentioned about the issue of marine litter and oil spilling that has caused disturbances to the aquatic life and the Government of India is undertaking various efforts for the sustainable development of coastal regions.

The event also included the launch of India's own eco-label BEAMS by e-hoisting the flag -#IAMSAVINGMYBEACH simultaneously at these eight beaches under ICZM (Integrated Coastal Zone Management) project.

The flag hoisting program was conducted simultaneously at these 8 beaches virtually from MOEFCC and physically at the beaches by respective States/UTs through its MLAs and/or Chairman of Beach Management Committees (BMCs).

What is Blue Flag certification

Blue Flag beaches are considered world's cleanest beaches.

Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by an international agency ''Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark'' based on 33 stringent criteria in four major heads--environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation and safety and services in the beaches.

IPL 2020 begins today, bio bubbles secure players | Oneindia News

The ''Blue Flag'' beach is an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide the tourists/beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

In a video message, World Bank's country director Zunaid Khan lauded India's efforts towards cleaning up its beaches.