Which 7 states, UTs have not recorded any COVID-19 deaths in last 3 weeks?

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 09: Seven states and Union Territories (UT) have reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.

There has been a 55 per cent decline in average daily deaths in India in the last five weeks, Centre said.

Highlighting the weakening hold of the virus over the country, the government said that the active cases in India stands at only 3.12 per cent of the total cases. COVID-19 deaths are at 112 per million population.

However, Kerala and Maharashtra are contributing to the 71 per cent of COVID-19 cases.

Also, 78 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days. Five states/Union Territories account for 64.1 per cent of the new deaths.

On the nationwide vaccination program against covid-19, Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog said, "We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination program & the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people."