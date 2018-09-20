Where's the 56-inch chest? Congress chides Modi on BSF jawan's killing

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and questioned its peace overtures after a BSF jawan was brutally tortured and killed by the Pakistani forces.

"Modi ji, Soldiers are India's soul. India's soul, Narender Singh, was tortured for 9 hours, eyes gorged out, legs cut, throat slit and shot by Pak. Narender paid his debt to 'Mother India'. Question is -Instead of sending "cricket bats" to Pak, when will u bat for our soldiers?" senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

"First Hemraj, now Narendra Singh. Pakistan murdered him barbarically. What is govt doing? Modi ji doesn't your soul call you out? Kahan gaya 56'' ka seena aur kahan gayi laal aankh?Kahan gaya 1 ke badle 10 sar laane ka vaada? Govt is worried about the corrupt but not jawans. Modi ji uses Army for his political gains but doesn't think of their security. Nation demands answers you'll have to answer," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also questioned PM Modi's silence over the soldier's killing and asked till when such incidents will keep happening.

Pakistani troops slit the throat and gouged out the eyes of a Border Security Force jawan along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu, the frontier force said on Wednesday. The incident may further strain the relations between the two countries.

Head Constable Narender Kumar, 50, was part of the BSF patrol which had been sent to the site on Tuesday morning to clear out a thick undergrowth of elephant grass, or sarkanda. He went missing around 10.40 am when Pakistan's Chenab Rangers opened unprovoked fire at them. His body was brought back to Sonipat, Haryana and his last rites were performed.