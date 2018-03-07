'Where were they when 'Andal' was called a prostitute?,' asks Subramanian Swamy

Speaking after more statues were targeted after Lenin's, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Speaking to media, Swamy said, ''Nobody should be allowed to take law into their hands. Today people are condemning the BJP. But where were they when people called 'Andal' who is considered a goddess in Tamil Nadu. These non beleievers, they called her prostitute. There should be no double standards.''

''There were so many other cases that so many killing of RSS workers taking place after the CPM came to power in Kerala. There should be no double standards,'' Swamy further said.

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu had earlier commented on Andal, a seventh-century mystic and an Alvar saint that she is Devdasi. Vairamathu had made a speech stating, "In 'Indian movement: Some aspects of dissent, protest and reform', written by Subhash Chandra Malik from America's Indiana University, there is a line: Andal herself is a Devadasi who lived and died in the Sri Rangam Temple."

A statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, was brought down by alleged BJP supporters using a JCB amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The statue stood at the centre of College Square in the heart of Belonia town in South Tripura.

The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeast state, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

OneIndia News

