  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Where is Farooq Abdullah?" Opposition asks Amit Shah

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Opposition leaders on Tuesday raised question in Lok Sabha about the absence of Farooq Abdullah, the lawmaker from Srinagar, during the debate on the government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

    "Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral," DMK member Dayanidhi Maran asked in the Lok Sabha.

    Where is Farooq Abdullah? Opposition asks Amit Shah
    National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

    Reading out from the rule book, the DMK leader also reiterated rules 230 and 231 of the Lok Sabha pertaining to the procedure for the arrest of a member of the Parliament.

    Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

    NCP's Supriya Sule also asked the Home Minister where National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, "I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He's elected from J&K, we can't hear him today.

    The question was raised during the discussion on J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019 introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Replying to queries, Home Minister Amit Shah said he in the Valley "by his free will."

    "Farooq Abdullah is neither arrested nor detained," Shah said.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said on Monday.

    Abuse of executive power: Rahul Gandhi on repeal of Article 370

    Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested.

    The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the amendment of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also proposed bifurcation of the state.

    More FAROOQ ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    farooq abdullah amit shah

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue