"Where is Farooq Abdullah?" Opposition asks Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: Opposition leaders on Tuesday raised question in Lok Sabha about the absence of Farooq Abdullah, the lawmaker from Srinagar, during the debate on the government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral," DMK member Dayanidhi Maran asked in the Lok Sabha.

Reading out from the rule book, the DMK leader also reiterated rules 230 and 231 of the Lok Sabha pertaining to the procedure for the arrest of a member of the Parliament.

Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

NCP's Supriya Sule also asked the Home Minister where National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, "I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He's elected from J&K, we can't hear him today.

The question was raised during the discussion on J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019 introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Replying to queries, Home Minister Amit Shah said he in the Valley "by his free will."

"Farooq Abdullah is neither arrested nor detained," Shah said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said on Monday.

Abuse of executive power: Rahul Gandhi on repeal of Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the amendment of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also proposed bifurcation of the state.