'Where do you find reporters like these? Trump mocks Pak journalist

New York, Sep 24: Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan were left red-faced after US President Donald Trump mocked one of the journalists of the country during a meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Pakistani journalist, during the joint press brief on Monday, kept on pursuing on the Kashmir issue.

Mocking the Pakistani journalist, Donald Trump asked Imran Khan, "Where do you find reporters like these?" and then questioned the reporter, "Are you from his (Imran) team? You are making a statement, not asking a question."

After being mocked by President Trump, the journalist said, "I am not a member of his (Imran's) team but an independent journalist, let me complete the question..."

Incidentally, the Pakistani news channel that was broadcasting the show suddenly stopped doing it.