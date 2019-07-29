Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now

Kolkata, July 29: After years of debate between West Bengal and Odisha over the origin of Rasagulla , the Odisha variety of the sweet received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region or country.

The Odisha government had filed for geographical recognition of the 'Odisha Rasagola' with the GI Registry in Chennai last year. The Chennai based GI Registry on Monday issued formal certification for "Odisha Rasagola" on its website.

Both states were claiming for many years that Rasagulla originated in their state. It later emerged that Odisha Rasgulla was different from the variety made in West Bengal. When West Bengal received its GI tag for its variety of Rasagulla in November 2017 ahead of Odisha, With GI tag now also being given to Odisha variety, it is clear that there are two distinct varieties of Rasgullas.

he geographical indication (GI) tag is a name or sign used on products originating in a specific geographical location. The tag refers not only to the location but also the quality, and method used to produce something.

Though Bengalis claim Rasagulla was invented by Nobin Chandra Das (Birth: 1845) at his Bagbazar residence in Kolkata, Odias cite the age old tradition of Niladri Bije where Rasgulla is offered.

In 2015, a committee formed by the government of Odisha asserted that the sweet had originated in Odisha,[1] where it is offered at the Puri Jagannath Temple.[2] In 2016, the West Bengal government applied for a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for the variant called "Banglar Rosogolla" (Bengali Rasagulla )

In 2017, when West Bengal got its Rasagulla 's GI status, the Registry office of India clarified that West Bengal was given GI status for Banglar Rasagulla and Odisha can claim it too if they site the place of origin of their variant along with colour, texture, taste, juice content and method of manufacturing.