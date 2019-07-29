  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 29: After years of debate between West Bengal and Odisha over the origin of Rasagulla , the Odisha variety of the sweet received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region or country.

    The Odisha government had filed for geographical recognition of the 'Odisha Rasagola' with the GI Registry in Chennai last year. The Chennai based GI Registry on Monday issued formal certification for "Odisha Rasagola" on its website.

    Rasagulla
    Rasagulla

    Both states were claiming for many years that Rasagulla originated in their state. It later emerged that Odisha Rasgulla was different from the variety made in West Bengal. When West Bengal received its GI tag for its variety of Rasagulla in November 2017 ahead of Odisha, With GI tag now also being given to Odisha variety, it is clear that there are two distinct varieties of Rasgullas.

    he geographical indication (GI) tag is a name or sign used on products originating in a specific geographical location. The tag refers not only to the location but also the quality, and method used to produce something.

    Though Bengalis claim Rasagulla was invented by Nobin Chandra Das (Birth: 1845) at his Bagbazar residence in Kolkata, Odias cite the age old tradition of Niladri Bije where Rasgulla is offered.

    [WB seeks GI tag only on Bengal Rasogolla, no conflict with Odisha]

    In 2015, a committee formed by the government of Odisha asserted that the sweet had originated in Odisha,[1] where it is offered at the Puri Jagannath Temple.[2] In 2016, the West Bengal government applied for a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for the variant called "Banglar Rosogolla" (Bengali Rasagulla )

    In 2017, when West Bengal got its Rasagulla 's GI status, the Registry office of India clarified that West Bengal was given GI status for Banglar Rasagulla and Odisha can claim it too if they site the place of origin of their variant along with colour, texture, taste, juice content and method of manufacturing.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal odisha

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue