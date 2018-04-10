When will UP Board Results 2018 be declared: Check details here

The UP Board Results 2018 will be released soon. Once declared the results for the intermediate, high school will be available on the official website.

The countdown for the results has begun and the results would be declared by the end of this month April 2018.

The evaluation of answer sheets is almost over. As per local dailies, the evaluation process remains to be concluded at only a few evaluation centres. The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.

The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evacuation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year. The results once declared would be available on www.upresults.nic.in.

