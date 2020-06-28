  • search
    When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PM's 'Mann ki Baat'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked when will there be talk about the nation's defence and security. His comment came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme aired on the All India Radio.

    When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PMs Mann ki Baat

    "When will there be talk of the nation's defence and security?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi has been posing some tough questions to the government and seeking answers from the Prime Minister on the stand-off with China on the LAC in Ladakh and allegations of Chinese incursions into Indian territory.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government saying even Nepal has for the first time deployed its Army along the border with India and this has been possible only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Now, Nepal has for the first time deployed its Army at the border. If Modi is there, even this is possible...," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP by using its slogan of "Modi hai to mumkin hai..." (when Modi is there, it is possible...).

    He tagged a news report saying Nepal has now for the first time deployed its Army on the border with India.

