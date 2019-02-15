  • search
    When will SSC Stenographer Result 2018 be declared?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: SSC Stenographer Result 2018 is likely to be declared on April 15, 2019, on official website ssc.nic.in.

    SSC Stenographer exam 2018 was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment from February 5-7, 2019.

    SSC Stenographer Result 2018

    Around 1.85 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC Stenographer exam 2018 at 208 test centres across the nation.

    Click here for official notification regarding SSC Stenographer exam 2018 and result. Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2018 was held in February. The SSC Stenographer exam which was to be held in the first shift on February-5 was postponed to February 8. Rest of the schedule had remained the same.

    Steps to check SSC Stenographer Result 2018:

    • Please visit ssc.nic.in.
    • Once the results are announced, a link "SSC stenographer results" will appear on the homepage.
    • Enter roll number and all the other required information and click on submit.
    • Results will be displayed on the screen.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 2:59 [IST]
