    When will SSC GD Constable admit card be released, check how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The SSC GD Constable admit card will be released soon. The same once released will also be available on the official website.

    When will SSC GD Constable admit card be released, check how to download

    The exam for the recruitment will be conducted from March 12 to March 16 2019. Those candidates selected will be shortlisted for PST and they will have to undergo a physical eligibility test and medical test as well. The written exam consists of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The exam will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour).

    The admit card will be declared in the first week of February. The same once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on download admit card
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:03 [IST]
