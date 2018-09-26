When will SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 Admit Card and exam dates be announced

New Delhi, Sep 26: Here are some details regarding the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 Admit Card and exam dates. More details on the same would soon be available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the exam date for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2018 in the month of October. The dates could be announced as early as the first week of October.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 Admit Card and Exam Date:

The Staff Selection Commission has yet to confirm the exact dates for the SSC CGL Exam 2018. Once the final dates for the exam will be announced for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018, it will be available on the official website of SSC. The Commission will release the admit cards for the SSC CGL Exam 2018, 10 days prior to the exam.

In the month of July, Staff Selection Commission postponed the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 Tier 1. The Commission announced this just 10 days before the scheduled exam dates for the SSC CGL Tier 1. The exam was scheduled to begin on 25th July 2018 but it was postponed.

The Staff Selection Commission released the new SSC Examination Calendar on the new SSC Website, in which it was written that the new exam dates for the SSC CGL exam will be announced soon on the official website. Up to now, there has been no update from the side of the Staff Selection Commission regarding the new exam dates for the SSC CGL Tier 1.