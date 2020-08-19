No decision yet on re-opeing Tamil Nadu schools

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Erode (TN), Aug 19: Schools and colleges across the country are closed since the government had announced the nation-wide lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a question that has been frequently asked by people, especially students, across the country is when will schools and colleges reopen in the country.

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar's birth anniversary.

Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader. Referring to the Chief Minister, he said Palaniswami was an agriculturist by birth, so he was aware of farmers' problems.

The Minister said there was enough water in Mettur and Lower Bhavani reservoirs and that uninterrupted water supply for irrigation would be provided.

It should be noted that schools and colleges across the country are closed since March 23, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.