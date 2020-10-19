Schools reopening: Many states unsure, yet to decide in view of COVID-19 situation

When will schools re-open in New Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: With the Unlock guidelines coming into force, several schools have decided to open up. In Uttar Pradesh, classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols will be taking which include social distancing and proper sanitisation of the premises.

In UP, it has been decided that 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day.

In Sikkim, the government has decided to open schools from October 19. However this would be in a graded manner.

Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra govt allows gyms, fitness centres to reopen from Oct 25

However all schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

"During this COVID-19 crisis, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding children''s health. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to continue the closure of schools till 31 October. During this period, online education will continue in all schools," a Delhi government official had said.

"All heads of schools have been authorised to call teachers and staff members for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching learning activities and any other work, during this period," the official added.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also directed all government and private schools that a message regarding wearing mask, following physical distancing and maintaining hand hygiene to be conveyed to the students as a way to combat COVID-19 situation before starting any online activity.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Unlock 5.0: Movie theatres in Bengaluru to wait for a day in anticipation of weekend crowd

On March 25, the Central government had announced a nationwide lockdown to tame the spread of the virus. While several restrictions have been eased gradually in different phases of "Unlock" since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain closed.

However, as per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. The decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.