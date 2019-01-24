When will SBI Clerk 2019 notification be out? Junior associate vacancies, exam date; Find out here

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 24: The SBI Clerk 2019 notification will be released in the next few days at official website sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk 2019 exam would be conducted for the hiring of junior associates. The total number of vacancies for junior associates in SBI is said to around 8,000, although there is no official confirmation on it.

SBI Clerk 2019 exam is being held for the designation of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. For eligibility criteria, age limit and all the other details for the hiring of Junior Associate Click Here [https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/sbi-roles-details_2.html].

SBI Clerk 2019 exam date; SBI Clerk 2019 exam pattern:

SBI Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam is likely to be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2019 and Main exam on August 05, 2019. Candidates who are aged between 20 and 28 years can apply for the exam. After registering successfully, they will be eligible to download SBI Clerk 2019 Admit Card from first week of June, 2019 onwards.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests and those who rank sufficiently high will be merit listed for the Main Examination. The number of candidates to be shortlisted from the Preliminary Examination for the Main Examination will be 20 times (approx.) the number of vacancies in each category.

Steps to apply for SBI Clerk 2019 preliminary exam:

Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers/

Find the bold link text - Recruitment of Junior Associates. (Will become available shortly).

Fill in the application form with required details.

Read carefully all the instruction written in the application form.

Upload their photograph and signature.

Pay the requisite fee through challan or SBI Net Banking or any Credit/ Debit Card.

Click on submit button.

Download and view the application form.