  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    When will SBI Clerk 2019 notification be out? Junior associate vacancies, exam date; Find out here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The SBI Clerk 2019 notification will be released in the next few days at official website sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk 2019 exam would be conducted for the hiring of junior associates. The total number of vacancies for junior associates in SBI is said to around 8,000, although there is no official confirmation on it.

    When will SBI Clerk 2019 notification be out? Junior associate vacancies, exam date; Find out here

    SBI Clerk 2019 exam is being held for the designation of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. For eligibility criteria, age limit and all the other details for the hiring of Junior Associate Click Here [https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/sbi-roles-details_2.html].

    SBI Clerk 2019 exam date; SBI Clerk 2019 exam pattern:

    • SBI Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam is likely to be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2019 and Main exam on August 05, 2019. Candidates who are aged between 20 and 28 years can apply for the exam. After registering successfully, they will be eligible to download SBI Clerk 2019 Admit Card from first week of June, 2019 onwards.
    • Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests and those who rank sufficiently high will be merit listed for the Main Examination. The number of candidates to be shortlisted from the Preliminary Examination for the Main Examination will be 20 times (approx.) the number of vacancies in each category.

    Steps to apply for SBI Clerk 2019 preliminary exam:

    • Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers/
    • Find the bold link text - Recruitment of Junior Associates. (Will become available shortly).
    • Fill in the application form with required details.
    • Read carefully all the instruction written in the application form.
    • Upload their photograph and signature.
    • Pay the requisite fee through challan or SBI Net Banking or any Credit/ Debit Card.
    • Click on submit button.
    • Download and view the application form.

    Read more about:

    sbi exams examination results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue