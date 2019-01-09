When will RRB Group D Result 2018 be declared: Check Answer Key date

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 9: The RRB Group D Result 2018 is set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Before the results are declared the RRB Group D 2018 Answer keys will be released. The answer keys would be released by January 11 2019. There are more than 1.90 crore candidates who have submitted their application forms for the RRB Group D Exam 2018.

While the answer keys would be released on January 11, the results are expected by the end of this month. We will keep you updated about the same. Do note that these dates are tentative and there has been no confirmation from the board as of now. The results once declared will be available on RRB Websites like RRB Mumbai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, etc.

How and where to check RRB Group D Answer Key 2018:

Go to RRB Websites like RRB Mumbai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, etc

On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D Answer Keys 2019 notification

Click on the answer key link

At the login page, enter your details

View answer keys

Download

Take a printout