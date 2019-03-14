  • search
    When will RPF Constable Final Result 2019 be declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The RPF Constable Final Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted from December 19 2018 to January 19 2019. The exam was conducted to fill up 8619 posts of Constable in the force. Along with this, RPF will also recruit SI posts for the organisation at the same time.

    The results would be declared immediately after the PMT, PET and document verification is conducted. The PET exam will be conducted in April. The results once declared will be available on https://rpfonlinereg.co.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
