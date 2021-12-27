What is a precaution dose? Is it different from a booster shot?

Precaution doses for Covid warriors, elderly from January 10: All you need to know

When will registration begin for Covid-19 vaccine for 15-18 year children?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 17: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will administer vaccination for children of the age between 15 and 18 from January 3, Dr RS Sharma, CoWin platform chief, announced that the registration for the vaccination of the said group will begin from January 1.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," news agency ANI quoted Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief, as saying.

On Saturday, the PM announced three major decisions in the fight against Covid-19 including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3.

Talking about the government's decision to administer vaccination for children, he said that this will reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents, and boost the fight against the pandemic, Modi said, adding that the move is also likely to aid in normalisation of teaching in schools.

"We all have experienced that the corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. They still spend a lot of his time in the service of coronavirus patients," he said.

"Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that 'precaution dose' of vaccine will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, Monday," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai announced that the state government has started preparing to vaccinate children of the 15-18 age group and will conduct drives at schools.