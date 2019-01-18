When will JKBOSE 11th result be declared

Srinagar, Jan 18: JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 is likely to be declared in a 'few days' at official website www.jkbose.ac.in. The results were supposed to be out by January 8, 2019, but were not announced.

After some rumours surfaced that the result has been declared on January 17, the board posted a message on official website saying "The rumour about the declaration of result of 11th class today is false. The result declaration is likely to take few more days.

Last year, the JKBOSE 11th Result for Kashmir Division was announced on January 10, 2018.

The exams for class 11 were conducted from October 26 to November 14, 2018. For Class 10 and 12 students, the JKBOSE Board had declared the Kashmir Division Winter Zone results on January 03 and January 07, 2019 respectively.

Soon after the official announcement of the results, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 for Kashmir Division will be available online on the official website of the board jkbose.ac.in.

Steps to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2018:

Visit jkbose.ac.in

Click on the JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir Division Result link (The link will appear only after results are declared).

Or you can click here to go to main page of the board and go to fourth tab "Results". Then go to Kashmir division and click on result notification.

Click on the Submit Button