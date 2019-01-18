  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    When will JKBOSE 11th result be declared

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 18: JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 is likely to be declared in a 'few days' at official website www.jkbose.ac.in. The results were supposed to be out by January 8, 2019, but were not announced.

    After some rumours surfaced that the result has been declared on January 17, the board posted a message on official website saying "The rumour about the declaration of result of 11th class today is false. The result declaration is likely to take few more days.

    When will JKBOSE 11th result be declared

    Last year, the JKBOSE 11th Result for Kashmir Division was announced on January 10, 2018.

    The exams for class 11 were conducted from October 26 to November 14, 2018. For Class 10 and 12 students, the JKBOSE Board had declared the Kashmir Division Winter Zone results on January 03 and January 07, 2019 respectively.

    Soon after the official announcement of the results, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 for Kashmir Division will be available online on the official website of the board jkbose.ac.in.

    Steps to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2018:

    • Visit jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir Division Result link (The link will appear only after results are declared).
    • Or you can click here to go to main page of the board and go to fourth tab "Results". Then go to Kashmir division and click on result notification.
    • Enter your examination roll number and other information
    • Click on the Submit Button

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir exams results examination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue