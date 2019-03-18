When will JEE Main 2019 admit card be released, check date here

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 18: The JEE Main 2019 Admit card will be released soon for April examination on March 20. The JEE Main 2019 April Admit Card download is expected to begin after 12 pm on the official website.

    When will JEE Main 2019 admit card be released

    The JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April examination download is expected to begin after 12 pm on the official website jeemain.nic.in on March 20, says sources.

    The exam will be conducted in fully computer based test mode as was applied in the January exam.

    How to download JEE Main 2019 Admit Card:

    • Go to www.jeemain.nic.in
    • Click on the link 'Download Admit Card of JEE (Main) 2017'
    • Enter login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.
    • Submit
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    As many as 9.54 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2019 April examination. Out of the total, about 70 per cent of the students would be re-appearing in the examination. Direct link to downlaod the admit card would be provided here once released.

