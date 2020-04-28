  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will foodgrains in warehouses be used asks Mayawati

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 28: BSP president Mayawati asked the central and state governments to make proper arrangements for food for thousands of poor migrant labourers and also provide financial assistance to them.

    When will foodgrains in warehouses be used asks Mayawati
    BSP president Mayawati

    Mayawati said it would have been better if the governments made proper arrangements for the millions of people, who are suffering due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic, and send them safely to their houses.

    Migrants in Delhi are 'corona-carriers': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

    "The central and all the state governments, besides increasing the testing of coronavirus, should also make available proper food, especially to the helpless millions of poor migrant labourers," Mayawati tweeted.

    "Otherwise how will these people, suffering from hunger, be able to increase there immunity and save themselves from the deadly coronavirus? When will the foodgrains stored in government warehouses be used?" she asked.

    The BSP leader also demanded immediate financial help to the migrants.

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati migrants coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X