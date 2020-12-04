YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will every Indian get free COVID vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

    "In today''s all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine," he said on Twitter.

    Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi rahul gandhi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X