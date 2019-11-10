When will construction of Ram Temple be completed: 2024 says VHP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje hoped that a grand temple will be built at the site as per a design prepared by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

He was confident that the temple will be built by the trust -- which is to be formed as per the court's order -- before 2024, he said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The Ayodhya verdict and the Justice Chandrachud touch to it

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was formed by the members of the VHP on December 18, 1985, with the aim of constructing a grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

"There is no question of loss or victory of any of the parties concerned after the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya case because the apex court has resolved centuries' old issue by delivering a balanced judgment. This is a welcome decision because justice has been done," Kokje told PTI.

"In the light of Supreme Court decision, we understand that necessary decisions for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya are to be taken under the supervision of the trust to be formed by the government," he added.

Foundation stone for Ram Temple set to be laid on Ram Navmi

He said the VHP was expecting a grand temple to be built according to the design prepared by Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, claiming that the Nyas had done a lot of preparatory work, including carving a large number of stones.

"The adoption of this design would be convenient to the (proposed) trust," Kokje, a former judge of the high courts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, said.

Talking to reporters later in Gujarat, Kokje expressed confidence that a grand temple would be built by 2024.

For 2.5 years, how Yogi Adityanath focused on Ayodhya

"Now as the court has given its verdict, a grand Ram temple will be built at the same spot in Ayodhya. Just like getting the land was a challenge, it will also be a challenge to build and run the temple. It will become an important pilgrimage place in India. I believe that the temple would be built before 2024," Kokje said.

He added that stone carving work for two floors has already been completed.