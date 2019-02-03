When will CMAT result 2019 be declared?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 3: CMAT result 2019 would be declared on official website ntacmat.nic.in on February 5. CMAT 2019 or the Common Management Admission Test was conducted on January 28, 2019.

CMAT 2019 exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) and not by AICTE on January 28, 2019 in two shifts. NTA will declare CMAT result 2019 along with the merit list and score card on the official NTA-CMAT 2019 website. Candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2019 participating institutes with the CMAT Score 2019. Then, each participating institute will release their respective cut - off CMAT Score which candidates should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institute.

How to check CMAT result 2019:

Visit the official website ntacmat.nic.in .

. Click on 'download result link'

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen