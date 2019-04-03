When will BJP release its manifesto? Here is what we know

New Delhi, Apr 03: With the Congress releasing its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the question is when will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do the same.

The BJP is known to release its manifesto at the last minute. The BJP would need to release its manifesto 48 hours before polling as per the directive of the Election Commission of India. In the 2014 polls, the BJP had launched its manifesto on the first day of polling, while for the Gujarat polls, the same was released a day before voting.

The BJP's manifesto committee is headed by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. He had decided to crowdsource inputs.

Congress manifesto gives fillip to BJP 's nationalism plank

The BJP's manifesto will cover a host of issues that would include Dalits, tribals and development. The manifesto is also expected to have a report card on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the centre. Further the BJP would also include the promises that were fulfilled by the government in the past five years.

Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that they would adhere by the decision of the ECI. In all probability the manifesto is likely to be released by April 8, the source also said. In the 2017 elections, the BJP released its manifesto on April 7.