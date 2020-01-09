When was the last time a PM could not visit a state because of public anger, asks Yechury

New Delhi, Jan 09: When was the last time a Prime Minister could not visit a state, which is also ruled by his party, because of public anger, asked CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday.

His statement came a day after BJP Assam unit spokesman Rupam Goswami said no confirmation for PM Narendra Modi''s visit to Guwahati to inaugurate the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020 on January 10 has been received.

"The extent and intensity of anger on the streets against CAA-NRC-NPR scheme is so high that Modi has had to cancel his visit to Assam twice. When was the last time a PM could not even visit a state, which is also ruled by his party, because of public anger?," Yechury tweeted.

Earlier, Modi was to attend the annual Indo-Japan Summit there, which was postponed in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.