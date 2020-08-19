When truth meets sunshine….Satyameva Jayate: SC order in Sushant Singh Rajput case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Supreme Court today ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SC's single judge Bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that Rajput was a talented actor the film world in Mumbai and died well before his full potential could be realised. "His family, friends, and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. A fair, competent, and impartial investigation is the need of the hour."

"When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life's fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate," the SC also said.

"Mumbai police too has jurisdiction in the case. But given the allegations and counter-charges, it deems fit to invoke its powers under Article 142 and ok CBI probe to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter."

Sushant Singh Rajput case: When Supreme Court created history under Article 142

"Records of the case produced before it "does not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police. However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of their inquiry," the SC said in its 35 page order.

The court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case. The Supreme Court also said that the Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Sushant's father to the CBI.

The court also said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR, but also any other FIR related to the case. The Maharashtra Government has been asked to comply and assist in the case. The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, the Supreme Court also held.

The court also said that since the Mumbai Police had registered only an accidental death report following Rajput's death, it had limited investigation powers. Since the Bihar police registered a full fledged FIR, which already stands referred to the CBI, the central agency must probe the case, the SC also held.