'When those in power fail, they play reservation card': Shiv Sena mocks Modi govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: A day after Parliament approved 10 percent reservation to general category poor, the Shiv Sena hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said that if it is an election-driven move, then it will prove costly.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena questioned as to where the jobs would come from. The editorial also referred to the reservation given to Maratha community members, claiming that there were hardly any jobs.

Accusing the central government of playing the reservation card, the editorial said, "When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card...If this decision has been taken for votes, it will prove costly. After 10 per cent reservation, what about employment? Where will you get the jobs from?"

Also Read | Modi defends 10 pc quota for general category poor in jobs, education

The Maratha community has been given reservation in Maharashtra, but the question still remains that where are the jobs, the Sena said.

The Shiv Sena also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raking up his 'pakoda' remark: "After the government's 10 per cent reservation, will the eligible youth be able to gain anything? The prime minister, who had advised youth to fry 'pakodas' (snack), had to eventually give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes."

The Parliament had on January 9 approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in government jobs and education.

(with PTI inputs)