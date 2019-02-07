When Sonia Gandhi led the Opposition to laud Nitin Gadkari in Parliament

By Pti

New Delhi, Feb 07: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today led the Congress in Lok Sabha in appreciating Nitin Gadkari's work as Transport minister in improving the country's infrastructure.

During Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari's ministry in which he gave a detailed description of the work being executed and being undertaken for expanding the country's network.

"I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies," Gadkari said.

As the union minister completed the answers amidst thumping of desks by ruling BJP members, party member from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh stood up and told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the "wonderful" work being carried out by Gadkari.

Sonia Gandhi, who was patiently listening to Gadkari and often seen nodding in response to his replies, smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation. Seeing this, Congress lawmakers, including party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, too started thumping the desks appreciating Gadakri's work.

There were reports in August last year that Sonia Gandhi had written to Gadkari thanking him for his "positive response" to road issues she had raised relating to her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too had recently given Mr Gadkari a backhanded compliment for his remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, "farmers distress and destruction of institutions".

"Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers' distress and destruction of institutions," Rahul Gandhi tweeted and tagged with it the report on Mr Gadkari's comments.

Not long after, Gadkari returned the shot. "I don't need your certificate for my courage. But strange that despite being the president of a national party, you are having to resort to twisted media reports to target our party," he had said.

At the Republic Day parade on January 26, Gadkari and Gandhi looked deep in conversation whenever the cameras were on the two leaders sitting in the front rows at Rajpath.

