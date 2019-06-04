  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When Prithvi spooked Pakistan to tread the path of nuclear proliferation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: More than developing a nuclear bomb for its own, Pakistan's larger malaise is proliferation of the centrifuge technology. Pakistan indulged in clandestine nuclear trading with both North Korea and Iran. A Q Khan, the father of Pakistani atomic bomb, was at the helm of it all.

    At one point of time, Islamabad was working on a Pakistan-Iran-Afghanistan bloc that could defy India and the West. Pakistan also traded centrifuges for missiles with North Korea.

    When Prithvi spooked Pakistan to tread the path of nuclear proliferation
    Representational Image

    It all started when India launched Integrated Guided Missile Development Program in 1983 which was aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the development and production of wide range of ballistic missiles.

    Why has Pakistan developed tactical nuclear weapons? Major Gen PK Sehgal explains

    Prithvi was the first missile to be developed under the program. Developed as a battlefield missile, Prithvi could carry a nuclear warhead in its role as a tactical nuclear weapon. At that time, Pakistan did not have a missile to match Prithvi's striking capabilities so they approached North Korea for Nodong missiles. In exchange, North Korea demanded centrifuge technology from Pakistan. A deal was struck and North Korea and Pakistan began to share missile expertise in 1992.

    North Korea, Pakistan and the A Q Khan network:

    North Korea and Pakistan began to share missile expertise in 1992. In 1993, December, former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto initiated a deal with North Korea for Nodong missiles. Pakistan, at that time, was also worried about India's rapid advances in missile technology.

    Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan then stepped in to provide Pakistan with an alternative nuclear weapons delivery option by obtaining intermediate-range liquid-fuel ballistic missiles from North Korea.

    In November 1995, North Korea and Pakistan apparently struck a deal for 12-25, Nodong missiles, and at least one transporter erector launcher or mobile erector launcher, 44 the delivery of which reportedly began in 1996-97. It is widely assumed that the provision of centrifuge technology was part of the deal and was given to North Korea in exchange for the Nodong missiles, according to a book "A Q Khan and onward proliferation from Pakistan".

    Pakistan's tactical nukes: What are the options for India?

    A Q Khan is also said to have helped Iran in developing nuclear weapons technology. A Q Khan's nuclear network came to light when American intelligence operatives about five giant cargo containers full of specialized centrifuge parts being loaded into one of the nondescript vessels that ply the Straits of Malacca.

    The shipment was later seized near Suez Canal. That seizure led to the unravelling of a trading network that sent bomb-making designs and equipment to at least three countries -- Iran, North Korea and Libya.

    More AQ KHAN News

    Read more about:

    nuclear proliferation aq khan prithvi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue