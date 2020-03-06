When police fails, democracy fails: Ajit Doval

New Delhi, Mar 06: If the police fails, then democracy fails, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval said.

Law making is the most sacrosanct job in a democracy. It is done by the representatives of the people. You are the enforcers of the law and if you fail, then democracy fails, Doval said at the Young Superintendent of Police two-day conference organised in Gurgaon.

Doval also said that perception management is critical for the police to attain confidence of people in a democracy and enhance their trust. It is important that you should be dedicated to the law and it is also important that you are credible, the NSA further added.

If the police is not able to enforce the law, then framing of the law is immaterial. A new law is as good as it is executed on the ground.

He also called on the young IPS officers to work for that section of society which feels most neglected and underprivileged.