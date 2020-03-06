  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Gurgaon Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When police fails, democracy fails: Ajit Doval

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: If the police fails, then democracy fails, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval said.

    Law making is the most sacrosanct job in a democracy. It is done by the representatives of the people. You are the enforcers of the law and if you fail, then democracy fails, Doval said at the Young Superintendent of Police two-day conference organised in Gurgaon.

    NSA Ajit Doval
    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval

    Doval also said that perception management is critical for the police to attain confidence of people in a democracy and enhance their trust. It is important that you should be dedicated to the law and it is also important that you are credible, the NSA further added.

    NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at Northeast Delhi, briefs Amit Shah

    If the police is not able to enforce the law, then framing of the law is immaterial. A new law is as good as it is executed on the ground.

    He also called on the young IPS officers to work for that section of society which feels most neglected and underprivileged.

    More GURGAON News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval conference gurgaon

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X