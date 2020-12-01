Year 2020: When the Rafale fighters added to India’s firepower in the skies

When PM Modi, US President Trump addressed 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February addressed 'Namaste Trump' event at a packed house at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The US President and First Lady Melania Trump also visited Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders also held a 22-kilometre-long road show to Motera Stadium.

At the Motera stadium, Trump thanked the people for "spectacular welcome" as he addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event.

"Namaste, and hello to India. Let me begin my profound gratitude to leader and my true friend, Prime Minister Modi. The First lady an I have just travelled 8,000 miles to deliver this message: That America respects India, America loves India," Trump had said.

According to reports, more than one lakh people had gathered at the Sardar Patel Stadium for the event.

"Five months ago, US welcomed your PM at a giant football stadium, and you welcomed us at the world's largest cricket stadium. Thank you for spectacular welcome. We will always remember this remarkable hospitality forever," added Trump.

Trump further said that India will hold a very special place in hearts from then, adding that Modi worked at a cafeteria when he was young. "Everybody loves him, but let me tell you, he is very tough."

During the event, Trump was seen with all praises for PM Modi and listed achievements of his government. He also talked about the history of India-US relationship, and invoked Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the event with chant of 'long live India-US friendship'. "There is so much that we share: Shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," the PM said.

"History is in the making at Motera Stadium. Five months ago, I began my US journey with 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston. And today, my friend President Donald Trump is beginning his journey with 'Namaste Trump'. I welcome you to world's biggest democracy," said Modi.

He gave another hug to the US President as Trump reached Motera Stadium after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders entered the stadium amid loud chants; PM Modi even raised President Trump's hand before beginning his address.

Large billboards with the words "two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion" and "two strong nations, one great friendship" were donning the city.

After spending the first leg of his visit in Gujarat, Trump headed to Agra as part of his 36-hour whirlwind India tour. After a 75-minute flight, the Air Force One landed in Agra and the Trumps reached the Taj Mahal. They spent close to an hour at the 17th century monument before Air Force One took off again for New Delhi.

The next day, after being given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am, Trump took off to Rajghat to lay a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 am, he reached Hyderabad House for restricted and delegation-level talks with Modi.

Apart from some engagements at the US embassy, Trump will met President Ram Nath Kovind, who hosted a banquet for the president.