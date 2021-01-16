PM Modi launches vaccination drive, more than 20 crore people to be covered by second phase

When PM Modi got emotional while kicking off the historic vaccine drive

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional today as he rolled the vaccine against COVID-19.

While speaking about the sacrifices made by the health workers, frontline workers and security forces, the PM paused for a bit and expressed his gratitude to all those who had done splendid work during the pandemic.

He said that all these persons had worked tirelessly to serve and protect us. Many did not go home for weeks and stayed away from their families for the sake of all us. Some of them never went back home, the PM said on an emotional note, while speaking about the loss of lives.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi gets emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B0YQsqtSgW — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The PM said that this is such a disease that the one infected had to stay away from his loved ones in isolations as the norms demanded it. He said that mothers had to stay away from their children and these were very trying times.

The PM said that this is a historic day. People should continue to following the protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Jaan hai toh jahan hai, the PM said while kicking off a historic vaccine drive.