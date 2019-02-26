When Pakistan put all its terrorists in one basket at Balakot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Balakot terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was the primary target of the air strikes by the Indian Air Force today.

The intelligence had reported that the Jaish-e-Mohammad was planning another major strike in the Kashmir Valley and several terrorists were being trained in this regard. India said that its Air Force had inflicted severe damage after striking at the terror camp at Balakot.

Also Read | With multiple aircraft taking off at same time, how IAF confused Pak and hit Balakot

Immediately after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan ordered all terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen to shut down terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This was done in anticipation of a major strike by India.

The terrorists were ordered to be moved into the Balakot camp, which is in a densely forested area and is spread across nearly 7 kilometres. The movement of the terrorists into Balakot began immediately after the Pulwama attack.

Also Read | How IAF bombed JeM camp at Balakot despite it being in midst of densely forested area

This was in a way a blessing for the security agencies, who went on to target a large number of terrorists in one operation that was carried out by the Indian Air Force. There were a large number of terrorists present at Balakot at the time of the strike. Sources tell Oneindia that at least 300 terrorists including their top commanders and trainers have died in the strike.