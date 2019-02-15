  • search
    When oppression becomes unbearable, Pulwama happens, justifies senior Pakistani journalist

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: As India mourned the horrific suicide terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, February 14, that killed over 40 CRPF jawans, a senior Pakistani journalist came up with his viewpoint on the tragedy that left the Indian side upset.

    Ejaz Haider
    Ejaz Haider Image courtesy: @ejazhaider

    Ejaz Haider, a senior editor and security affairs expert, took to Twitter hours after the attack saying those who believed that no one should lose his/her life will not celebrate the deaths of the Indian soldiers, adding that India and the Narendra Modi-Ajit Doval establishment needed to realise that when oppression becomes unbearable, things like Pulwama attack follow.

    Also Read | J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says 'Pakistan is talking nonsense'

    In another tweet, Haider said the 22-year-old suicide bomber, Adil Dar Shaheed, avenged the daily oppression and humiliation of Kashmiris by sacrificing his life and killing soldiers. He also warned saying India needs to begin the negotiation seriously on the right to self-determination which he called a "peremptory norm".

    Reactions came in sharply after Haider posted his tweets. Here are some of them:

     

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
