When oppression becomes unbearable, Pulwama happens, justifies senior Pakistani journalist

New Delhi, Feb 15: As India mourned the horrific suicide terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, February 14, that killed over 40 CRPF jawans, a senior Pakistani journalist came up with his viewpoint on the tragedy that left the Indian side upset.

Ejaz Haider, a senior editor and security affairs expert, took to Twitter hours after the attack saying those who believed that no one should lose his/her life will not celebrate the deaths of the Indian soldiers, adding that India and the Narendra Modi-Ajit Doval establishment needed to realise that when oppression becomes unbearable, things like Pulwama attack follow.

In another tweet, Haider said the 22-year-old suicide bomber, Adil Dar Shaheed, avenged the daily oppression and humiliation of Kashmiris by sacrificing his life and killing soldiers. He also warned saying India needs to begin the negotiation seriously on the right to self-determination which he called a "peremptory norm".

those of us who believe that no one should lose his/her life will not celebrate the killing of those soldiers. but, equally, India and its Modi-Duval establishment needs to realise that when oppression becomes unbearable, there are consequences. and this is what happens. #Kashmir — EH (@ejazhaider) February 14, 2019

Adil Dar Shaheed avenges everyday oppression and humiliations of Kashmiris by sacrificing his life and taking on #CRPF soldiers (hard target) by killing them. it's still time for India to begin negotiating seriously on the right to self-determination, a peremptory norm. — EH (@ejazhaider) February 14, 2019

Reactions came in sharply after Haider posted his tweets. Here are some of them:

Not surprising to see Pakistani journalists supporting Islamist jihadi terrorism. This is why Pakistan remains the biggest factory of blood-thirsty moronic savages. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) February 15, 2019

Not surprised! thought you were one of the decent, saner voices of Pakistan but your true nature comes across in this tweet.Wait for the payback because respond we will! — Navin (@CKNavinKishore1) February 15, 2019

We will hit back and hit back hard .. you haven’t forgotten 1971 n will never ever forget 2019 — Subhash (@subhash_b11) February 14, 2019

Mr. Haider...its not your fault. Your DNA is such! Fear the day when your entire terror producing nation will be swiftly and surely annihilated. Kyuki tum logo ke paap ka ghada bhar chuka hai. #Pulwama — WassupIndia (@IndiaWassup) February 15, 2019

Same goes for you. Hope your nation is wiped off map someday. — Rohit (@IRohitBatra) February 15, 2019