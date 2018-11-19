When one naxal told another that Congress would help in instigating violence

Pune, Nov 19: A letter dated September 25 2017 written by one naxalite to another speaks about the willingness of the Congress to help intensify nationwide protests.

This letter was made public, when the Pune police submitted the same before a court as evidence. The letter was written by one Com Prakash to Com Surendra.

The letter states that the Congress leaders were very much willing to assist int their efforts to intensify nationwide protests using students. A phone number is part of the letter, which Prakash says could be contacted in this regard.

Even as reports came out that this phone number may be that of Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh.

He had recently dared the government to arrest him. If I am guilty, I date the Centre and State to arrest me, he had said.

This angle came up during the probe in the Elgar Parishad case. It may be recalled that the police had arrested five activists. The police had also said that during the probe, they learnt about a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister.

It was also alleged that several prominent activists had on December 31 last year provoked the masses, which in turn led to violence at the Koregaon Bhima, the next day. One person was killed and several others injured in the incident.