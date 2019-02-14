When PM Modi’s tweet helped MP man find his soul mate from Sri Lanka

Bhopal, Feb 14: Mostly, tweets from politicians lead to more debates and controversy than not. But here is an instance where a tweet from a politician led two individuals, from different countries, find their soul-mates in each other. And the politician is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It all happened when Govind Maheshwari, a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, had liked a tweet from Modi in 2015, just a year after he took office. The same tweet was also liked by a 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman called Hansini Edheerisinghe.

Govind was curious to know the woman who was as passionate as him about PM Modi and he started to search more about Hansini. Soon, he found her online and the duo started chatting.

A friendship followed and it blossomed into love and eventually ended up in marriage. After communicating over text and video calls for two years, the duo met each other in 2017.

The cross-nationality marriage took place on February 10, four years after Govind and Hansini discovered each other on the Twitter feed of the Indian PM. Hansini said it's two different cultures but they will manage.

The marriage took place in a small village in MP's Mandsaur district called Kurchrod. Hansini convinced her family and decided to enrol in a physiotherapy course in India which will give Govind time to complete his graduation in engineering.

Hansini is from a Buddhist family and it was reportedly happy about its daughter finding her soul mate in a vegetarian family.