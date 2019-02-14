  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When PM Modi’s tweet helped MP man find his soul mate from Sri Lanka

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Feb 14: Mostly, tweets from politicians lead to more debates and controversy than not. But here is an instance where a tweet from a politician led two individuals, from different countries, find their soul-mates in each other. And the politician is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    It all happened when Govind Maheshwari, a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, had liked a tweet from Modi in 2015, just a year after he took office. The same tweet was also liked by a 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman called Hansini Edheerisinghe.

    When PM Modi’s tweet helped MP man find his soul mate from Sri Lanka
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Govind was curious to know the woman who was as passionate as him about PM Modi and he started to search more about Hansini. Soon, he found her online and the duo started chatting.

    Also Read | Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi tie the knot; Celebs, politicians make a beeline

    A friendship followed and it blossomed into love and eventually ended up in marriage. After communicating over text and video calls for two years, the duo met each other in 2017.

    The cross-nationality marriage took place on February 10, four years after Govind and Hansini discovered each other on the Twitter feed of the Indian PM. Hansini said it's two different cultures but they will manage.

    The marriage took place in a small village in MP's Mandsaur district called Kurchrod. Hansini convinced her family and decided to enrol in a physiotherapy course in India which will give Govind time to complete his graduation in engineering.

    Also Read | A counter tale for India's big fat weddings: Andhra IAS officer gives son's marriage for Rs 18k only

    Hansini is from a Buddhist family and it was reportedly happy about its daughter finding her soul mate in a vegetarian family.

    Read more about:

    sri lanka narendra modi twitter marriage

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue