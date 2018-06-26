When Modi's car stopped at all traffic signals

When Narendra Modi visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday (June 24), the Prime Minister visited the hospital without giving any prior information to the authorities, said reports.

The Prime Minister visited the hospital at around 9 p.m. and left after about 20 minutes. Modi is said to have arrived at the AIIMS without any security, reported ABP News. Even the hospital staff came to know about the Prime Minister's visit only after he arrived there.

As per the protocol, once the Prime Minister's route is decided, the route is cleared and it is ensured that PM's convoy moves without any stoppages. But on Sunday, the Prime Minister obeyed the traffic rules and his car stopped at all traffic signals, said reports.

The 93-year-old former PM was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side. He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and put on injectable antibiotics.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP president Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several chief ministers and union ministers have visited AIIMS since Mr Vajpayee was admitted.

A PTI report said that Vajpayee was showing improvement even though he continued to remain in the Intensive Care Unit of the Cardio-thoracic Centre.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day